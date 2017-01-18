Gurgaon condo association corners ‘dog poop thrower’

Residents of an upscale condominium in DLF Phase-2 have identified the alleged “poop thrower” bringing an end to the “faeces problem” ailing the residential complex. The association members of the residential complex, have identified the person who allegedly threw excreta down from an apartment in Tower-A.

They have, however, refused to divulge the identity of the person or the details on how they zeroed in on the person.

The residents association had pasted a notice asking people to come forward and share “any information that may be help in identifying the culprit”. The notice pasted in the association’s office stated that the incidence of throwing poop from Tower-A started again on January 13 after stopping for two days. The notice was removed on Tuesday when the matter appeared in the media.

The residents association found 15 dog owners living in 222 apartments. After talking to the 15, residents were able to identify the “poop thrower”. However, all 15 were requested to ensure that their pet’s excreta is properly disposed of and not strewn recklessly.

A resident seeking anonymity said that the apartment from where the excreta was being thrown has been identified and the owner “counseled”. The association members said the issue has been resolved. But they are maintaining an extra vigil during the early morning hours when the excreta is generally thrown.

The pet owners in the area are largely under scanner as instances of dog poop being thrown from the different towers have been happening regularly. This time it has happened in Tower-A, the earlier same problem had occurred from Tower-B but was ignored, a resident said.

The condominium has CCTV cameras but they are only for the lobby and walkways not for the higher floors, said residents, who requested anonymity.

“A list of pet owners was prepared and immediately after the complaint, we found out that there were 15 of them. It was difficult for us to find out who was the culprit as the incident was taking place early morning when most of the residents were asleep,” said an officials from the maintenance agency.

The residents spoke to the dog owners and requested the latter to not indulge in acts that can lead to a tussle between the residents.

“It spoils ones mood to see roads littered with poop during morning walks. Educated people are living here and how can someone even think of doing something so shameful,” said a resident on condition of anonymity.

Surinder Sahni, former secretary of the resident welfare association, said, “This is not a serious problem. It keeps happening on and off in the condominium. There is a new domestic help who is not educated, they throw it from their balconies thinking the cleaners will clean it. The notice was issued to ensure the residents take care of their pet’s excreta.”