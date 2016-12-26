Gurgaon’s chhole-kulche sensation gets licence, plans to set up food truck

Urvashi Yadav, the 34-year-old former school teacher who became an internet sensation following her decision to run a chhole-kulche cart, has got a vendor’s licence. She now plans to launch a food truck, something she says she was “aiming for”.

Yadav set up a chhole-kulche cart in the posh HUDA Sector 14 locality to support her family after her husband met with an accident.

She believes that the licence by the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) is an “important milestone on her journey to the next venture -- a food truck”.

“The certificate gives me an opportunity to expand my business and provides the option of setting up more stalls to increase profit. The savings will the pave way for a food truck that can accommodate and store more food items and increase sales,” Yadav said.

On Monday, with the help of her husband (Amit Yadav) and father-in-law (NK Yadav), she served her famous chhole kulche to politicians, police officials, bureaucrats and the organisers at Haryana’s cashless ‘digi dhan mela’ at the Tau Devi Lal complex.

She set up her stall at the venue, following a request by the Gurgaon civic body.

Her stall was among the popular ones at the mela. Several workers in the neighbouring corporate offices also visited the mela to enjoy the Rs 40-per-plate chhole-kulche.

“I had read her story on the social media. A friend told me that Urvashi has set up a stall at the digi dhan mela. I took a half an hour break from work and came here with my colleagues to eat the delicacy,” said Divya Puri, who teaches at a private primary school.

Yadav said her business had been hit due to demonetisation. She now also accepts payments through Paytm.