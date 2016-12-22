Gurgaon woman abducted, gang-raped, falls into shaft while trying to flee

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted from Gurgaon in a car by two men who drugged and gang-raped her at a flat in southwest Delhi’s Hari Vihar near Dwarka on Wednesday night.

The woman was injured after she fell into the building’s shaft while attempting to escape. She was locked in the flat with one of the alleged accused, Himmat, by the other suspect, Sunil, who is reportedly a former Uber driver.

Police said Himmat was also injured when he fell into the shaft while trying to stop the woman from fleeing.

Surender Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (southwest), confirmed the crime. He said a case of drugging and gang rape was registered against the two men.

“Sunil and Himmat have been arrested after the woman accused them of drugging and raping her. They will be produced before a city court,” said Kumar.

A senior police officer said that around 9.30 pm, locals heard the sound of something falling into the shaft and called the police control room.

They thought thieves had accidentally fallen into the shaft while trying to enter one of the flats.

“The two had fallen from a height of some 15 metres. They suffered injuries in their back and legs. We took them to the hospital,” the officer.

When the police questioned the two after preliminary treatment, the woman alleged that she was abducted, drugged and gang-raped.

Her medical examination was conducted and a case was registered. Himmat was arrested from the hospital and his interrogation led to the arrest of Sunil.

Police sources said the two pleaded innocence. They claimed the woman was known to them and they had not forced her to go to the Dwarka flat. A local NGO was roped in to counsel her.

Over 2,000 rapes have been reported in Delhi till December 15 this year.

