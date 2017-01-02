Gym memberships and diet plans? Resolutions that last only a month

If New Year comes, can resolutions be far behind? Quit smoking, be a better person, save more are some of the most common resolutions people make. But what heads the list is the urge to follow a healthy lifestyle. Joining gyms and turning to rigid diet plans are on a high for youngsters, claim dieticians and gym owners.

Jasmeet Kaur Talwar, a dietician from Moti Nagar says that it’s a trend to visit dieticians as a New Year resolution. “Last year more than 50 people visited me. This time more than 30 people have taken appointments. It’s a good way to start a year but it’s better to follow it for a longer period. The number of health enthusiasts start to decrease after February,”says Talwar.

Adding to the same thought, Sonia Narang, another dietician, says, “There’s a 20 to 30 per cent rise in the number of enrolments every January. Those who’d stopped coming in the previous year, come back and say they want to enroll again.”

Gym instructors and dieticians, who are aware of this fact have poured in several offers to woo customers, this festive season.While some fitness freaks have started going to the gym, others will join from the next week. Manish Puri, a gym expert from Gurgaon says,

“In January there’s a surge in membership. Last year, we had more than 100 people. The surge happens after the second week, as most people are travelling during the first week after the New Year’s Eve. There have been several enquiries already.”

With Input from Naina Arora