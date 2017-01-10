Gym trainer shot in the leg by bikers in south-east Delhi

A 35-year-old gym trainer was shot in his leg on Monday night at Amar Colony in south-east Delhi. The incident took place at around 10.30pm when Ravi Thapa was returning home from the gymnasium after buying a cake for his daughter’s birthday.

Eyewitnesses have told police that two bikers waylaid Thapa and shot him twice before fleeing the spot. Locals who saw Thapa injured informed the police after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. He is now in intensive care at the centre.

An officer said that Thapa had left his gymnasium at around 9.30pm and stopped at a bakery in Dayanand Colony to buy a cake. Within minutes of leaving the bakery he was approached by two men who shot him in his right leg.

Police have registered a case and are scanning the CCTV footage of the area for clues.