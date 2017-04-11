Hanuman — Images beyond Imagination: Charuvi Agrawal’s exhibition in Delhi

Something that began as a commercial project soon turned into a passion for artist, Charuvi Agrawal. When the painter was working on an animated project, based on Lord Hanuman, she decided to convert it into an exhibition.

Called Hanuman — Images beyond Imagination, this solo show presents mythology in a new format. “Sherlock Homes, a fictitious character, has a landmark at Baker Street, London associated with him. Why can’t we give life to the stories that we’ve grown up with? This exhibition is an amalgamation of art, sculptures, technology in larger than life virtues,” says Agrawal.

A gold medalist from Delhi College of Arts, along with a master’s degree from Canada, Agrawal has been painting since childhood. “After moving to Canada, I explored and experimented a lot with various art forms. I feel the subject of my exhibition touches the common man’s heart. It is something that they all can relate to,” adds Agrawal.

Apart from the exhibits, which includes Kavad — a hand-painted cabinet showcasing jewellery boxes of Lord Hanuman, Divine Vibration — a 25-feet-high brass statue of the deity made of 26,000 bells and Forty Hymns — the hand-printed rendition of the animated film, the 13-minute Shri Hanuman Chalisa film will also be screened at the exhibition informs Agrawal.