Have more than 2 kids? This Delhi school says you ‘need not apply’

In a quirky move, a prominent Delhi school has barred parents having more than two kids from seeking admission for their wards, saying it wants to motivate people to have less children.

Salwan School in West Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar has mentioned this condition in the registration forms issued by its two branches- Salwan Montessori and GD Salwan.

“Parents having more than two children, including whose admission is sought, need not apply,” the form reads.

The clause is also applicable for teaching positions at the schools and candidates with more than two children cannot apply for job there.

According to Sushil Salwan, Chairman of the Salwan Group, “The regulation has been put keeping in mind the increasing population in the country. This is our way of contributing to the issue by motivating people to have less children.”

Delhi government had last year issued guidelines abolishing arbitrary criteria such as parent’s education, their profession, age, oral test and interview. However, the rider imposed by Salwan school is not mentioned in the list.

Nursery admissions began on January 2 with the process for 298 private schools and EWS and DG categories commencing from January 10.

The application process for the first category will conclude on January 23 while for the remaining two categories will end on January 31.

The first list will be displayed on February 28 and subsequent lists will come out on March 15 and 31.

