Have over 2 kids? Don’t apply for admission, say two schools in Rajendra Nagar

Parents with more than two children need not apply. That’s the condition put up by a private school in Delhi for parents seeking nursery admission for their children.

Salwan Montessori and GD Salwan School in west Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar mentioned the condition in its online registration form. The school said its decision is aimed at encouraging people to have small families.

“Parents having more than two children, including whose admission is sought, need not apply,” the online form uploaded on the websites of the two schools said.

Sushil Salwan, chairman of the Salwan Education Trust, said they have had the condition for the last 15 years in view of the increasing population of the country. He said the same condition is applicable for teaching positions at the schools and candidates with more than two children cannot apply for a job there.

“The condition has been there for at least 15 years. It was decided keeping in mind the increasing population in the country and the need to sensitise people on this issue. This is our way of contributing to the issue by motivating people to have fewer children,” he said.

Last year, Delhi government issued guidelines abolishing 51 arbitrary criteria such as parent’s education, their profession, age, oral test and interview in nursery admissions.

However, the condition imposed by Salwan School is not mentioned in the list.

Nursery admissions began on January 2 with the process for 298 private schools and economically weaker section and disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG) categories commencing from January 10.

The application process for the all categories will conclude on January 31. The first list of selected candidates will be displayed on February 28 and subsequent lists will come out on March 15. Schools will also have to upload the points allocated to each applicant.

The admission process will close on March 31.