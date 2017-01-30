HC questions rationale behind Delhi govt’s distance criteria for nursery admissions

The Delhi high court on Monday asked the city government if geographical mapping of the number of schools in a given area was done before directing private schools to admit kids in nursery on the basis of neighbourhood criteria.

Justice Manmohan asked, “Did you (Delhi government’s education department) conduct a survey mapping of the number of schools in a locality before coming out with this (neighbourhood norm) order?”

“By this (neighbourhood) formula, you have entirely taken away the right of private schools here,” the court said, noting that “unless you do not give them autonomy to frame their own rules, they will not come up with more investment”.

The court said instead of taking away the autonomy of the private schools, public schools should be improved so that the parents only opt for these in the future.

Full coverage of nursery admissions

The court’s oral observations came during hearing of pleas challenging the government’s recent order to private unaided schools to admit children in nursery using the neighbourhood norm.

Defending the government’s decision, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Directorate of Education (DoE), said they are taking initiatives to improve their schools.

The parents, whose kids are to be admitted in nursery this year, had submitted before the court that the AAP government’s order has curtailed their fundamental rights.

Two groups representing private unaided schools in the Capital also challenged the new rules which have been made applicable from this academic year.

Read: Smugglers get innovative again: 2 women held at Delhi airport with 1kg gold as white wire