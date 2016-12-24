Here’s how you can make your Christmas different this year

It is the time of giving, celebrating with your family and soaking in the Christmas spirit. While most Delhiites would’ve chosen to attend the beautiful midnight masses around the city or opted for the usual late night X-mas party in the clubs of HKV or Connaught Place, here is what you can do to make your Christmas just a little more special.

Read more

Choose one of these (or all) and we promise you’ll be making the most of the festive spirit.

Old-School Picnic

Delhiites can head to Lodi Gardens or Nehru Park for a picnic. (Sanjeev Verma/HT )

Christmas is all about celebrating with family and friends, and what better way than to organise a potluck old-school with them. Maybe use leftovers from your roast turkey (or chicken) for quick sandwiches, have baskets arranged and you can also play secret Santa. Lodi Gardens and Nehru Park are our picks for you.

Sunday Mass

Visit the church, pray and enjoy during the Christmas Day at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Connaught Place (Sushil Kumar/HT)

Since Christmas this time falls on a Sunday, attending the weekly mass would be a good option. The Cathedral Church of Redemption and the Sacred Heart Cathedral are beautifully decked up and you can maybe catch Christmas carolers too.

The spirit of giving

Christmas is incomplete without the spirit of giving. Events and donation drives around town are accepting cash, essentials and clothes. Be your own version of Santa for someone who is in need.

Adopt, don’t buy

Adopt a furry friend this Christmas (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Choose to adopt a cute little furry for yourself or your loved ones this Christmas. You’ll not only be introducing a little joy into your own life, but will also be giving a warm and loving home to your new furry buddy. You can adopt from shelters such as Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre, SPCA, Paws and more, or just pick one from our very own ‘Adopt a pet’ column.

X-mas lovin’

Take your bae out for a breakfast/dinner date at one of the bakery’s in Paharganj for their delicious Christmas offerings (Hindustan Times)

Local bakeries in Paharganj such as the Golden bakery, Brown Bread bakery and Delight Bakery are known for whipping up some great Christmas recipes. Treat your bae to a breakfast/dinner date at these joints and Christmas would be a lot more special for the two of you (you can thank us later).