Hit by pellet from toy gun, 16-year-old loses eyesight in Delhi

A 16-year-old boy lost an eye after being hit by a pellet shot from a toy gun in northeast Delhi’s Rohtash Nagar area last week.

The victim, Ishan, was shot by a toy gun by his neighbour, police said. Ishan lives with his family in Shahdara area and is a Class 10 student at a government school.

The accused, identified as 19-year-old Akash, has been arrested for voluntarily causing grievous injury, said Nupur Prasad, DCP (Shahdara).

The incident happened took place on January 19 when the victim, Ishan, was visiting his friend in Rohtash Nagar.

A police officer said Ishan was at his friend’s house and was talking to him on the balcony, when he noticed Akash shooting pellets from a toy gun on the street nearby.

Since the Ishan and his friend knew Akash as their senior from school, they requested him not to shoot the pellets in the air. However, Akash, allegedly turned a deaf ear to their pleas.

A few minutes later, one of the pellets shot by Akash hit Ishaan in his eye. He was immediately rushed to GTB Hospital from where he was referred to AIIMS.

Since the pellet had pierced his left eye, doctors had to operate on Ishan. “Doctors told us after a few days that Ishaan had lost his vision in his left eye,” said the DCP.

A case under Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous injury) under the Indian Penal Code was registered against Akash. Since the section is non-bailable, Akash was arrested and sent to jail.