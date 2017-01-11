Homeless girl pregnant after being gangraped, found unconscious on pavement

A 15-year-old homeless girl was gang raped multiple times allegedly by a group of five teenagers over several months at different places around Mayur Vihar-I Metro station in east Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

On December 29 last year, the girl was found lying unconscious on a pavement near the Metro station’s parking lot by a rag picker who informed the police. Two days later, she delivered a premature baby girl at the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where she was admitted by the police.

The teenager remained unconscious till January 3. After she regained consciousness, the police recorded her statement in the presence of a magistrate. The girl alleged that she was being sexually exploited by the five boys living in villages around the metro station.

All she could remember about the people who assaulted her was just one name – Mintu (name changed). She alleged that the others who sexually assaulted her were Mintu’s friends.

Being a destitute, orphan and a minor, the girl did not know that whatever was happening to her was a serious sexual crime. She didn’t even know she was pregnant.

The future of the baby girl and her mother remains uncertain, even as they are currently being looked after by the police and the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital staff.

DELHI REMAINS UNSAFE FOR ITS KIDS Police statistics has shown that it is mostly the neighbours or people known to the kids who target them. A number of horrible sex crimes against children were reported in 2016 PAST TENSE CASES REPORTED IN 2016 DEC 24: A 60-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly tried to rape a 10-year-old girl in east Delhi's Geeta Colony DEC 16: Two men allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old girl from outside her home in northeast Delhi's Khajoori Khas, took her in a nearby shop and tried to gang rape her. Locals rescued her NOV 21: A four-year-old girl in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram was found murdered near her house. Police suspected sexual assault SEPT 3: An 11-month-old baby was abducted and raped by her neighbour in west Delhi's Vikaspuri JULY 25: A 4-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by her 28-year-old neighbour in outer Delhi's Shahbad Dairy. JULY 23: A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped several times by her neighbour and forced to drink a 'corrosive substance' that damaged her internal organs in north Delhi's Burari MAY 25: A 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome was admitted to AIIMS after she was kidnapped, brutally raped and dumped near the railway tracks allegedly by her neighbour in Pul Prahladpur MAY 10: A nine-year-old girl was raped allegedly by his neighbour, a toy seller, at his tiny room in Sanjay Camp slum near Nigerian embassy in Delhi's high-security diplomatic enclave. APRIL 24: A 26-year-old man allegedly raped a four-year-old girl and tried to strangle her at his home in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri. HOW THE BABY IS DOING ■ It was a pre-term delivery. The minor was 30-weeks pregnant ■ The baby girl weighs 1 kg (anything less than 2.5kgs is underweight) ■ The baby is kept in the neo-natal care unit of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital ■ Doctors say both mother and baby are doing fine ■ The mother will be attended by a team of doctors, counsellors and police to help her decide what she wants to do

Omvir Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that a case of gang rape under the sections of 376D of the IPC and 6, 9 and 10 of protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act was registered against unknown persons at the Mayur Vihar police station. “We took up the probe and formed teams to identify and nab the suspects at the earliest,” said the DCP.

A door-to-door search was carried out in areas around Mayur Vihar such as Chilla village, Dallupura, Khichripur, Pandav Nagar, Trilokpuri and Kalyanapuri to nab “Mintu”, the one whom the girl had identified as the prime perpetrator. Police rounded up over two dozen boys with the name Mintu living in nearby areas, but couldn’t succeed.

It was chance bust up of a gang of snatchers that led the police to the prime accused, also a minor. The police caught the six-member gang on Monday. When one of them identified himself as Mintu, the police got suspicious and questioned him further. Mintu confessed to raping the minor destitute and on his information another juvenile accused was detained.

The two teenagers have been sent to a correction home for boys while efforts were on to identify and nab the other accused, the police said.