Homeless girl pregnant after being gangraped, found unconscious on pavement

A 15-year-old homeless girl was gang raped multiple times allegedly by a group of five teenagers over several months at different places around Mayur Vihar-I Metro station in east Delhi, police said on Tuesday.
On December 29 last year, the girl was found lying unconscious on a pavement near the Metro station’s parking lot by a rag picker who informed the police. Two days later, she delivered a premature baby girl at the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where she was admitted by the police.
The teenager remained unconscious till January 3. After she regained consciousness, the police recorded her statement in the presence of a magistrate. The girl alleged that she was being sexually exploited by the five boys living in villages around the metro station.
All she could remember about the people who assaulted her was just one name – Mintu (name changed). She alleged that the others who sexually assaulted her were Mintu’s friends.
Being a destitute, orphan and a minor, the girl did not know that whatever was happening to her was a serious sexual crime. She didn’t even know she was pregnant.
The future of the baby girl and her mother remains uncertain, even as they are currently being looked after by the police and the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital staff.
Omvir Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that a case of gang rape under the sections of 376D of the IPC and 6, 9 and 10 of protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act was registered against unknown persons at the Mayur Vihar police station. “We took up the probe and formed teams to identify and nab the suspects at the earliest,” said the DCP.
A door-to-door search was carried out in areas around Mayur Vihar such as Chilla village, Dallupura, Khichripur, Pandav Nagar, Trilokpuri and Kalyanapuri to nab “Mintu”, the one whom the girl had identified as the prime perpetrator. Police rounded up over two dozen boys with the name Mintu living in nearby areas, but couldn’t succeed.
It was chance bust up of a gang of snatchers that led the police to the prime accused, also a minor. The police caught the six-member gang on Monday. When one of them identified himself as Mintu, the police got suspicious and questioned him further. Mintu confessed to raping the minor destitute and on his information another juvenile accused was detained.
The two teenagers have been sent to a correction home for boys while efforts were on to identify and nab the other accused, the police said.