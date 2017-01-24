How the Delhi BMW accident happened: Storyboard

Shoaib Kohli, 24, was headed to a friend’s house in Vasant Kunj on Sunday night when the BMW car that he was driving, allegedly spun out of control near the IIT Delhi in south Delhi and rammed an Uber car. Eyewitnesses, who described the accident as “horrific” said the cab flung in the air on impact and skid for at least 50 metres before coming to a halt. The accident that took place near one of the key stretches of the Capital, once again highlighted the vulnerability of commuters on the city’s roads.

The 32-year-old Uber driver died on the spot even as Shoaib fled the scene and was apprehended 14 hours later by the cops. The BMW was allegedly speeding at the time of the accident though Kohli has claimed that the Uber WagonR in front of him had suddenly applied breaks causing his BMW to ram it. Kohli’s medical examination did not reveal any alcohol traces in his blood and the police said that it could not be said for certain if being on the run for over 12 hours after the accident had any impact on the medical results.

The victim, Nazrul Islam, on the other hand, was on his way to Vasant Vihar from Kalkaji when the accident took place. The car did not have an airbag and the driver’s head hit the steering wheel causing a fatal injury. As the vehicles came to a stop, a crowd gathered and tried to help Islam while Kohli escaped in an auto. Islam, who lived in Gurgaon with his wife and -year-old daughter, had been working as a driver for the past six years. However, it was his first day as an Uber driver. His wife Arjena Bibi is now determined to fight for justice. “I will return to Delhi after my husband’s burial. My husband’s killer cannot get away thinking he is a rich man and we are uneducated,” Bibi said before the hearse van drove away to Bengal where they belong.

