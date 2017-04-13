Huge win for BJP in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden bypoll, AAP gets only 10,000 votes

The BJP scored a massive win in Rajouri bypoll in west Delhi on Thursday defeating its nearest rival Congress by over 14,000 votes.

The bypoll, which is being seen as a precursor to the MCD polls scheduled for April 23, came as a blow for AAP which could only get around 10,000 votes securing a distant third position. BJP’s winning candidate Majinder Singh Sirsa said the results showed that people had rejected AAP. “This is the end of AAP-led government in Delhi,” Sirsa said.

Rajouri bypoll; Celebrations begin outside counting station as BJP's Sirsa looks invincible with around 8000 votes lead @htTweets @htdelhi pic.twitter.com/uZoMnRDDt3 — Abhinav Rajput (@Abhinavrt) April 13, 2017

AAP, however, denied that the result could have an impact on the MCD polls. “AAP loss in Rajouri bypoll won’t impact MCD elections. Performance of our govt will ensure AAP’s victory in civic polls,” Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. He added that the party had lost the bypoll as people were unhappy with Jarnail Singh’s decision to go to Punjab and contest election.

The seat was held by AAP’s Jarnail Singh, who resigned to fight elections in Punjab. The party had swept Delhi with 67 out of 70 seats in the assembly elections in 2012 and is attempting to wrest all three municipal councils in the Capital from the BJP.

As per the final tally, BJP got 40,602 votes. Congress, which came in second secured 25,950 while AAP could get only 10,243 votes.

As the 13-phase counting opened early on Thursday, BJP consistently maintained lead. The nearly 3,000 vote lead widened after 10 rounds landing the party a 14,000 vote margin.

With victory looking certain after the fourteenth round, BJP supporters outside the counting venue started chanting ‘Modi-Yogi’ and broke into celebration. Delhi BJP vice-president Rajiv Babbar said that the results should be a lesson for Arvind Kejriwal.