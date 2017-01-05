I am sorry, I shouldn’t have driven the car, says minor driver who hit woman in Sagarpur

“My son has apologized. He took the car keys without my permission. He told me it is the biggest mistakes of his life,” said the father of the 17-year-old minor who on Thursday almost ran over a 48-year-old woman in west Delhi’s Sagarpur.

The victim, identified as Kanta Anand, had a miraculous escape, despite being dragged by the teenager’s speeding Maruti Ertiga car for more than 50 meters, has been admitted to a city hospital. The chilling footage of the accident was captured by a CCTV camera and widely circulated on social media.

On Thursday, when HT visited the teenager’s house, his parents claimed that the boy has gone back to his school in Uttar Pradesh, where he is a twelfth standard student.

Police have booked the teenager under the Juvenile Justice act while his father has been booked under sections of the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to keep the cars keys with him and endangering the lives of pedestrians.

“My son wants to be a doctor. His favourite subject is biology. He wants to save lives, but instead ended up seriously injuring a woman,” the teenager’s father said.

The 17-year-old had come to Delhi for New Year celebrations. He had come on Friday and was set to return back to Uttar Pradesh on Monday (January 2).

“I never realised he would take my car out when I am not at home. I shouted at him when I heard about the incident,” the 47-year-old man said.

On the day the incident took place, the boy’s parents were attending a satsang when police informed them about the accident.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Surender Kumar said: “The juvenile, who is 17-year-old, was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. His father has been booked under the Motor Vehicles Act.”

The boy in telephonic conversation with HT claimed that it was for the first time that he had driven a car. A friend was sitting on the passenger seat. The teenager claimed that the accident occurred after an auto rickshaw suddenly came in front of him.

“I lost control of the car. I shouldn’t have driven it in the first place. I am sorry,” he said.

The minor studied in Delhi till Class 9. After that he was sent to a relative’s place in Uttar Pradesh for further studies.

Residents of Sagarpur Pink Apartment, who saw the accident alleged that the teenager was driving at a very high speed. After hitting the woman and ramming his car into a WagonR, the teenager tried to escape but locals stopped his car and nabbed him.

“We managed to catch hold of the boy, who was driving. But his friend, who also appeared to be a minor, managed to flee before we could stop him,” said Nizamuddin, a security guard at the apartment outside which the accident occurred.

The injured woman, Kanta Anand (48), is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vasant Kunj.