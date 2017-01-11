IIMC suspends student for making ‘wild allegations’ against institute

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi has suspended a student for allegedly making “wild allegations” against the institute through his writings in online media and “provoking students” to create unrest in the campus.

Rohin Kumar, a student of Hindi Journalism, was suspended with immediate effect pending proceedings of the institute’s disciplinary committee. The notice issued to him said that he has “prima facie” violated the code of conduct for IIMC students.

In a notice issued on Monday, the institute said, “It has been noticed that he has been making wild allegations against the Institute through his writings in online media on a matter which is subjudice and provoking students to create unrest in the campus and thereby vitiating the academic atmosphere.”

IIMC Director General KG Suresh told HT that the student had made “sweeping statements” against the institute, pertaining to a case which is sub-judice.

“He has been suspended and asked to appear before a disciplinary committee, but he has been trying to provoke other students as well. This suspension is based on flouting the disciplinary norms that all institutes have and has nothing to do with discrimination,” he said.

A teacher, Narendra Singh Rao’s was recently sacked. Rao has recently moved the Delhi High Court against the decision.

The student is also learnt to have written a letter to Suresh, asking him to withdraw the suspension order, failing which he would start “democratic protest”.

However, Kumar denied making any defamatory post online. “I have been writing in online media for long. I wrote a news report which had all facts and quotes by the DG given to another media outlet which I have embedded in my story. Even the guards have been given my pictures so that they can stop me from entering the campus,” he said.

Kumar said the move is unnecessary as journalists routinely write about issues which are subjudice. “Coalgate, 2G scam and many other scams are sub-judice but journalists write about them. I am in a media institute where I should be taught freedom of expression but I am being penalised for writing a news report,” he said.