IIT-Delhi students bag fat pay packets in placements, get Rs 60 lakh-plus salary

Over 65% of undergraduate and 50% of graduate students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi have bagged job offers during the first phase of campus placement.

Around 200 companies visited the campus and offered jobs for 350 with most students getting technical profiles.

Over 40 students received international offers with at least 20 of them receiving basic annual pay of $1,00,000 (around Rs 66 lakh) during the first phase of the campus placement.

“There was a surge in international offers this season with at least 20 students being offered over USD 100,000 base pay. Forty students bagged international offers for jobs in USA, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan,” said an IIT official.

CAMPUS PLACEMENTS AT IIT-DELHI - 2016 The interview processes are conducted in two phases. Phase I started on 1st December whereas Phase II will commence in the 1st week of January and will go on till the end of May’ 2017.

Nearly 200 companies, offering more than 350 job profiles, participated in the first phase of interview processes

This year saw the return of PSUs to campuses. Some PSU selection panels visited the campus in December. A few other panels are expected to visit in January.

The official said that many students, however, preferred domestic offers over international ones.

“Under the first placement drive, 65% of 850 undergraduate students have been offered jobs and 50% of 1,200 graduate students have received job offers, an official said.

The second drive will begin next year in January and continue till the end of May.

Officials said this year there were fewer job offers from consulting sector companies compared to last year. But companies from technical streams such as information technology recruited in large numbers this year.

“Around 73% students were placed in the core jobs. This year saw the return of PSUs to campuses. Some PSU selection panels visited the campus in December. A few other PSU selection panels are expected to visit the campus in the second phase of placements resuming in January,” said a release from IIT-D.

The release said, “A trend that was noted was of the consulting sector offering fewer jobs per company on campus this year as compared to last year. Offers from start-ups were even sparser due to a smaller number registering for campus placements.”