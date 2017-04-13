Impersonator in Ghaziabad Audi hit-and-run case held in Mumbai for snatching, robbery

In a major development in the Audi hit-and-run case in Ghaziabad that left four people dead, the alleged impersonator on the run, Syed Imtiyaz Qadri, was arrested by Mumbai police in connection with snatching and robbery cases on Wednesday.

A team of Ghaziabad crime branch was tracking Qadri but could not catch him.

Qadri had allegedly impersonated ‘Ishaq Ahmad’ and surrendered before a Ghaziabad court on January 31 and got bail. He had claimed that he was driving the Audi Q7 involved in the road accident at Hindon canal in Indirapuram on the intervening night of January 27 and 28.

An HT team had clicked pictures of ‘Ishaq Ahmad’ when he appeared at Ghaziabad court on January 31. Upon further investigation, the HT team found that ‘Ishaq Ahmad’ was a different man and a truck driver.

Ishaq Ahmad told HT that the man who appeared before the court was Syed Imtiyaz Qadri, his former co-tenant, who misused his driving licence.

“The man identified himself as Qadri and told us in detail that he fled Bareilly after he read reports about the Audi incident in which four people were killed. He has told us names of three people, who paid him Rs 7,000 to appear before the court in order to get car insurance,” said Bharat Jadhav, inspector Palghar police station under Nalasopara district.

“Qadri also told that after he came to know that four persons were in fact killed during the accident, he fled Bareilly with his family and came to Maharashtra. He hails from Thane district. In Mumbai, he had been involved in several cases of chain snatching, robbery etc and had been a big headache for police for the past two months. We have also recovered chains, mobiles and two-wheelers on his instance,” Jadhav said.

Officials of the Ghaziabad crime branch, which is investigating the Audi case, said they have more people, including case pursuer Raj Kumar, Dr Manish Rawat and two people who furnished bail bonds for ‘Ishaq Ahmad’, on their radar.

Qadri’s arrest in Mumbai will now unfold the Audi car crash case as he has revealed vital details of the alleged conspiracy to Mumbai police and claims that a conspiracy was hatched to save influential people in the case.

The Audi Q7 is owned by neurosurgeon Dr Manish Rawat who fled after the accident and appeared one week later before Ghaziabad police. He told police that he was present inside the car but ‘Ishaq Ahmad’ was driving the car.