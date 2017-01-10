In a first in Delhi, Kejriwal to be seen with L-G at a public event

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will jointly inaugurate 10 skill centres at night shelters on Monday in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. This is the first such event where the Delhi CM and AAP party chief will be seen together with the newly-appointed L-G at a public function .

“The lieutenant governor and chief minister will jointly inaugurate 10 skill centres at night shelters that have been set up by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB),” said a senior government official.

This is a distinct departure from the past as former L-G Najeeb Jung and CM Kejriwal never came together to jointly inaugurate any project of the state government during the former’s tenure. Jung and the AAP government had been at loggerheads over a range of issues including administrative jurisdiction, transfer and posting of officers and clearance key Bills and proposals of the AAP government.

During the oath ceremony, Baijal had said that he will work with the Delhi government to ensure a solution to issues of women safety and air pollution. Former home secretary Baijal was appointed Delhi L-G after Jung resigned last month. Besides the inauguration of the skill centres at Tilak Nagar, CM Kejriwal will also inaugurate 945 toilets at Bhomiheen camp in Kalkaji.