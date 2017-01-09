In Delhi, more than 33% molestation cases unsolved last year

In a city infamous for its record of crimes against women, more than 33% of molestation cases remained unsolved in the Capital last year (till December 11).

Out of the 4,886 cases related to molestation, flashing, sexual harassment, voyeurism and stalking registered across the city in 2016, only 3,212 cases (65%) have been solved.

Out of the 4,005 molestation cases — registered under Indian Penal Code sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (molestation, intent to disrobe) and 354 C (voyeurism), 354 D (stalking) of the Indian penal code — police solved 2,705 cases. On cases related to use of words, gesture or act, which insults a woman’s modesty registered under 509 IPC, police solved 507 out of 881 cases.

Last month, Delhi police commissioner Alok Kumar Verma and other senior officers of the force had made a presentation on annual crime data to then Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung.

Delhi also witnessed a spurt in robbery cases last year.

A surprised Jung, in turn, is learnt to have asked the police how over one third cases remained unsolved. Last week, the present L-G Anil Baijal also reportedly told Verma during their first meeting that apart from just focusing on numbers, the incidents of crimes against women needs to be stopped and all accused men arrested.

Police, last year, fared well in investigation of rape cases, solving 87.43% cases out of the 2,029 registered till December 11. Only 255 cases could not be worked out.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal — who succeeded Jung as L-G and took oath of office on December 31 — said safety of women and Delhi’s pollution would be his focus areas.

MORE THAN 50% ACCIDENTAL DEATHS UNSOLVED

In 2016, there were 1,428 deaths caused by accidents reported from across the city. Police, however, managed to solve only 644 cases. Police haven’t identified the killer vehicle or the driver in 784 (54.90%) cases. Police say most of the unsolved fatal road accidents are hit and run cases which happened at night.

According to National Crime Records Bureau data, Delhi tops the list in number of robbery cases.

In 2015, Delhi had witnessed 7,141 robbery cases, while Mumbai had recorded 1,708 cases.

In 2016, there were 4,538 robbery cases, reported in Delhi out of which 2,788 cases (61.44%) were solved. Police believe the reduction in robbery cases is also because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation initiative because of which people are carrying less money. Last year, police had managed to solve 46.82% (3,343 cases) out of the 7,141 cases.