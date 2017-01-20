In first visit to police HQ, Delhi’s L-G Baijal tells cops to focus on youth, communities

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal paid his first visit to the Delhi Police headquarters on Friday and met top brass of the force, where he stressed the need to connect with the youth and community for effective policing.

Baijal directed the cops to focus on concept-based policing and keep pace with technological upgrade. He focused on safety of women, senior citizens and people from the Northeast living in Delhi.

Escorted by pilot and escort vehicles, the L-G arrived at the headquarters around 11.30 am and was welcomed by police chief Alok Kumar Verma, who will soon take over as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief.

He stayed for over two hours during which he was given a ceremonial guard of honour. Baijal took a round of important sections such as the central police control room (CPCR) and the central police command room - C4i.

The police chief and other top officers took Baijal to the conference hall where Taj Hassan, special commissioner of police (crime), gave a presentation on the functioning and future projects of Delhi Police after a formal introduction with all officers who attended the meeting.

The officers raised issues related to the force such as allocation of budget for construction and repair of flats occupied by police personnel.

They drew Baijal’s attention towards the need of mobile forensic labs in all the 13 police districts and risk allowance for cops serving in the security unit, special cell and traffic department.

Baijal said modern day policing is a challenging and complex in a mega city like Delhi and so police must technologically upgrade on the one hand and build strong relations with the community on the other.

Baijal directed officers to engage with the youth and the community in a big way. “The youth have to be partners in our policing approach,” he said. He stressed on “concept-based” policing and directed officers to look into the pattern of crime and trends.