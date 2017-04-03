Ink attack at Prashant Bhushan’s Noida house after ‘Krishna’ tweet

Ink was thrown at the house of lawyer and founder of Swaraj India founder Prashant Bhushan by unidentified persons in Sector 14, Noida on Monday afternoon at 12.30pm.

According to an eyewitness, 7-8 people came outside his house seeking apology from Bhushan for his alleged tweets on “Anti-Romeo squad” formed by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

“Romeo loved just one lady, while Krishna was a legendary Eve teaser. Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes Anti-Krishna squads?” Bhushan had tweeted on Sunday.

Romeo loved just one lady,while Krishna was a legendary Eve teaser.Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes AntiKrishna squads? https://t.co/IYslpP0ECv — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 2, 2017

Bhushan was not at home when the men arrived. They threw ink on the name plate of the lawyer’s house which bears the name of his father and former union law minister Shanti Bhushan and fled.

Bhushan’s domestic workers immediately called the police after which a PCR van reached the spot. The lawyer returned home after one hour of the incident. No case has been registered so far by the Noida police.

An hour after the incident, members of BJP Youth Morcha (BJYM) started protesting outside the house seeking an apology from Bhushan for hurting the ‘religious sentiments’ of the Hindus.

The protest continued for almost 20 minutes, however, they didn’t claim responsibility for throwing ink.

Led by BJYM president of Noida district Chaman Awana, the members lodged a complaint at Sector 20 police station seeking action against Bhushan.

