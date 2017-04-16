Inter-state drug cartel kingpin from Assam held in Delhi

The Delhi Police special cell has arrested an alleged kingpin of an interstate drug cartel who was carrying a reward of R 50,000 against his name.

The accused has been identified as 45-year-old Nazir Hussain alias Nizamuddin from Assam. Police said they got to know about Nizamuddin when they were investigating a case after five drug traffickers were arrested and 69 kgs of high grade opium worth crores of rupees was recovered from their possession.

“Nizamuddin would collect opium and heroin from various small cultivators in the northeast and supply them to middlemen across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR through his carriers, using trucks and other heavy vehicles to avoid detection by law enforcing agencies,” said Sanjeev Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell).

Hussain was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a Delhi court as he had evaded arrest when the police team went to Assam and neighbouring states in search for him.

After months of efforts, information was received that he would be reaching Delhi by a train from Guwahati on April 14 and would alight at Anand Vihar railway station in east Delhi.

Special cell sleuths reached Ghaziabad railway station and boarded the train in which the accused was seated. They arrested him after interrogating him at the spot.

He allegedly disclosed during interrogation that illegal farming of opium is rampant in states like Manipur, Assam and Nagaland and they have become a major source of opium and heroin to Punjab via UP and Delhi-NCR.

After a crackdown by Border Security Force on the Pakistan border, illegal smuggling of drugs in Punjab had taken a nosedive and drug traffickers chose the northeast route, he told police.

“He said northeast states were now the biggest hub for supply of these drugs to the rest of north India. The drugs are manufactured locally as well as smuggled from Myanmar,” Yadav said.

Hussain’s middlemen were regular customers who used to place orders on phone and the money used to be transferred both through banks and cash.

The suspect said he had earlier made several trips to UP and Delhi-NCR to supply opium to various middlemen. This time he had come to contact his associates, who has been arrested and lodged in Delhi jails.

Police said Hussain is a school dropout. He started as a mechanic and ran a garage in Dimapur (Nagaland) for several years. After earning a reasonable amount from his garage, he bought a second-hand truck to transport goods from Dimapur to Western UP and Delhi and adjoining areas. He came in contact with criminals in 2014.