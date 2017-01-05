Jackal rescued from govt office in Vasant Vihar

An adult female jackal was rescued from a government office in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on Wednesday.

The jackal was first spotted by the employees of Government Servants Cooperative House Building Society Ltd when they opened the office building in the morning. They said that the jackal was hiding on the side of the building trying to get in.

“I came to office in the morning and my colleagues informed me about the jackal outside our office. We decided that it was best not to disturb the animal and called for assistance. The animal seems to have wandered from a small stretch of forested area near Vasant Vihar,” said Deepak Mandal, who called for assistance.

A team comprising two experts from NGO WildlifeSOS reached the spot and cleared the area for rescue operations. Rescuers said that though the animal panicked, but it calmed down later.

“The jackal must have been chased by wild dogs and had taken up shelter in the residential area. We had to make sure that the rescue operation happened smoothly. The animal was kept under observation to make sure that it wasn’t injured or unwell,” said a member of the rescue team.

Geeta Seshamani, co-founder of WildlifeSOS, said that finding a jackal in urban areas such as Delhi is uncommon.

“They are found in the Delhi ridge and habitat loss, encroachment and human activities in the region are forcing animals to move to the urban areas. Urban wildlife usually becomes the victim of unfounded fears and ignorance. We are thankful to the residents of Vasant Vihar for being sensitive to the plight of the distressed animal,” she said.