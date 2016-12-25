Jamia Nagar gangrape: Main accused held from Bijnor, 4 others at large

Two weeks after a 15-year-old girl accused a 35-year-old builder and his four friends of allegedly raping and blackmailing her over a period of four months in south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, the police on Saturday arrested the builder from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. The other four men are still at large.

The arrest of Sajid Khan came hours after the girl’s mother was shot at allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne men, some distance away from her home in Jamia Nagar. The police are probing Sajid’s role in the firing, though they believe that he was not present at the spot when the woman was shot at.

The 47-year-old woman was on her way to a local hospital with her daughter at the time of the crime. Two bullets were fired on them. One of the rounds brushed against the woman’s hip. She was admitted to AIIMS and is undergoing treatment, said police.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal visited the woman at AIIMS on Friday and said the women’s panel will set up a committee to look into the incident.

RP Upadhyay, joint commissioner of police (southeastern range), said that Sajid was the main accused in the gang rape case and was absconding since the FIR was registered. “Our teams were working on the case and collecting information about the suspects after the FIR was registered. Six raids were made over the past two weeks to nab them,” said Upadhyay.

On Friday, DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said, the investigating team received inputs about Sajid’s movements in Bijnor. A team was immediately dispatched.

“Raids were conducted at his possible hideouts and he was finally caught in the evening. We have brought him to Delhi and are interrogating him. He has confessed to having raped the minor girl,” added Baaniya.

Sources said Sajid has denied his role in attack on the girl’s mother. Senior police officer said that they have identified the men who fired at the woman. “Raids are on to nab them. They will be caught soon,” added Baaniya.

The sexual assault on the girl first took place in July 2016 when Sajid allegedly raped her in his flat. She met him through her classmate. Sajid also made an MMS clip of the sexual assault and used it to blackmail her.