Jethmalani says will treat Kejriwal as ‘poor client’ in defamation case

Noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani has said that he is ready to represent Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in court for free after Delhi government sought lieutenant governor Anil Baijal’s approval to foot the bill that reportedly ran into crores.

In December, Sisodia had asked for the release of appearance fee to Jethmalani who is fighting a defamation case slapped against Kejriwal by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, sources said

However, the Delhi government’s law department said the bills could not be cleared without L-G’s nod. PTI reported that Baijal has sought solicitor general Ranjit Kumar’s advice in the matter.

Jethmalani told ANI on Tuesday that he charges only the rich and would now treat Kejriwal as one of his poor clients and appear for him free.

Even now if govt (Delhi) doesn't pay or he can't pay will appear for free,will treat him(Kejriwal) as one of my poor clients: Ram Jethmalani

Sources said the law department had raised concerns over paying Jethmalani’s fee as Kejriwal’s defamation case has nothing to do with the city’s administration.