Jilted lover, teen held for stabbing woman in southwest Delhi

New Delhi

A jilted lover and his accomplice were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old in Najafgarh in southwest Delhi. The woman’s condition is said to be critical.

The 25-year-old married man, identified as Amit, and his cousin, Basant (19), were arrested by the outer district police on charges of attempt to murder within 24 hours of the incident. After the matter was reported at Najafgarh police station on Wednesday, four probe teams were constituted.

A senior police official said that the weapon, allegedly used to attack the woman, has also been recovered from the accused.

Amit is a friend of the victim’s brother. He claimed to be in love with the woman. He told the police that he wanted a relationship with her but she turned down his proposal. Unable to take rejection, he allegedly decided to take the extreme step and had fled.

This is second such incident reported in Najafgarh less than six-months. In September 2016, a 21-year-old girl was stabbed 30 times. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.