 JNU professor Nivedita Menon gets warning notice for addressing students | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 31, 2016-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

JNU professor Nivedita Menon gets warning notice for addressing students

india Updated: Dec 31, 2016 00:52 IST
IANS, New Delhi
IANS, New Delhi
Highlight Story

JNU students protest at the administration block in JNU Campus on the suspension of eight students in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI file photo)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Friday served a notice to a professor for addressing a meeting two days back at the administrative block, where the offices of university officials are located.

Nivedita Menon, a professor of comparative politics and political thought at the School of International Studies (SIS), was served a warning by the administration when she spoke on Wednesday at a gathering comprising students and other professors against the suspension of 12 students.

“You addressed a group of students on 28th December at about 4.15pm near the administrative building. This is a clear violation of the university rules,” the letter read.

The administration stated in the letter that any gherao, sit-in or any variation of such modes of protests are prohibited at that place, since those hamper the office work there.

It also maintained that peaceful modes of protests, like hunger-strike, can be allowed in a restrained form, that too 20 metres away from the building.

The university also requested the professor on Friday not to address the students when a meet was again scheduled to take place against the high-handedness of the varsity top brass.

A total of 12 students from Birsa-Ambedkar-Phule Students Association (BAPSA), Students for Swaraj (SFS), Democratic Students Union (DSU) and United OBC Front were suspended by the university for disrupting a session of the Academic Council on Monday.

The university alleged the students barged inside the Convention Centre where the session was taking place.

tags

more from india

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<