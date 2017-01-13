JNU proposes two-stage test for admission to MPhil, PhD



After adopting a UGC gazette making entrance test to research courses as only “qualifying”, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has now proposed a two-stage test in which students will have to qualify the objective test and only then their descriptive paper will be evaluated.

In a letter circulated to chairpersons and deans of various centres and schools, the director of admission, Milap Punia, has said the move will streamline the admission process for MPhil and PhD programmes.

“If a candidate does not secure the qualifying percentage of marks in the objective type test there would be no need to evaluate the descriptive paper. This is to streamline the admission process and facilitate timely declaration of the results,” he said in the letter dated January 11.

Milap told HT that a letter has been sent to all schools, centres and special centres seeking their response on the proposed change.

“…you are requested to intimate the office of the undersigned your valuable views on adopting a two-stage examination pattern where objective (OMR) type and descriptive type test would be conducted,” he said.

A dean of a school said, on condition of anonymity, said, “It is a suggestion by the admission department and our views have been asked.”

The letter also said that the university will hold the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) and Combined Entrance Exam for Biotechnology (CEEB) for the upcoming academic session as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines issued on May 5, 2016.

The executive council (EC) had recently passed the UGC gazette on eligibility and procedure for admission to M.Phil and PhD courses under which students have to score a minimum of 50% marks. The merit list will be prepared based on the viva-voce or the interview.

“This is to inform that the University will hold 2017-18 JNUEE and CEEB on the basis of Gazattee Notification of UGC Regulations 2016 dated 5th May 2016. The vice-chancellor and the Rector I met the UGC chairperson and obtained necessary clarification,” the letter said.

The letter further said that the number of students intake for MPhil and PhD programmes will be recast on the basis of faculty strength of each School/Centre/Special Centre as per clause 6-5 of the UGC Regulations.