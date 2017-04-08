JNU sees falls in applications for two years in a row

The number of students applying to Jawaharlal Nehru University has decreased for the second consecutive year. This year, the university received 18% less applications compared to last year. Around 60,000 applications were received this year while in 2016, the university received 74,000 applications.

In 2015, around 80,000 students had applied, which was recently declared as the second best university in the country by the Human Resources and Development ministry.

Read more

While teachers and students said this is happening due to reduction in the number of seats in research courses, the administration said this year the competition on each seat has got tougher. Last year the students applied for 2,700 seats in different courses while this year, there are only 1,960 seats.

“The demand for getting admission in JNU has increased,” said Milap Punia, director admissions.

SK Sopory, former JNU vice-chancellor, said there could be many reasons for the number of admissions falling each year. “There could be many reasons behind it, including the lesser number of seats on offer this year. Students may hesitate to apply thinking they may not get through. One can correlate the numbers in different ways and say competition isn’t decreasing. But someone from within the university needs to look into this issue as to why the number of applications is going down?”

Decrease in number of seats

JNU teachers’ association (JNUTA) president Ayesha Kidwai said this is happening due to a “massive seat cut” in most centres in JNU. She said at School of International Studies (SIS), which has 13 centres, only three centres have seats and at School of Social Sciences (SSS), which has 12 centres, only two centres have seats.

“It’s the same situation in most centres. If there are zero seats in centres then where will students apply? The number of applications will automatically go down,” she said.

Only 16 days to submit applications

Students said applicants got limited time to complete the formalities due to which many could not submit the form. Unlike previous years when forms used to be out by February, this year the application forms were released on March 21 and the last date to submit the form was April 5.

“We requested the administration to extend the last date but nothing happened,” said Mohit Pandey, JNU students’ union president.