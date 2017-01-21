JNU student drugged, gang-raped in Delhi’s Green Park

A 21-year-old Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student was allegedly drugged and gang-rape by two Afghan men at their flat in south Delhi’s Green Park last week, police said on Friday.

Police arrested the two alleged accused, identified as Twaab Ahmed, 27, and Sulaiman Ahmadi, 31. They were produced before a Delhi court that sent them to Tihar jail.

Chinmoy Biswal, additional deputy commissioner of police (south), said that the arrested men were living in Delhi on United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cards. Twaab was working as an event manager, he said.

A police officer said that the complainant, a second year BA (Honours) student of JNU, had gone to a pub in Hauz Khas village last week with her friend where she met Twaab. Twaab befriended the woman and they exchanged their mobile numbers. He invited the two of them to his house in Green Park for a party, said police.

“Twaab’s friends Sulaiman, Siddhant and Pratyusha were present at his house. While her friend was dropped off at JNU later, the woman came back to Twaab’s house and they had drinks,” said the officer.

When the victim woke up in the morning, she found Sulaiman allegedly forcing himself on her. She later got to know that Twaab and Sulaiman had allegedly gang-raped her when she was not in her senses. The woman went back to her hostel in JNU and narrated the incident to her two friends, who immediately took her to the Safdarjung Enclave police station. She was taken to the nearby hospital for medical examination.