JNU to cut teachers’ salary for taking part in strike

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) teachers who participated in a day-long strike against the “administrative threat to faculty members” will lose one day’s salary, according to a notice by the university registrar.

The JNU teachers’ association observed a one-day strike on Tuesday and struck work following a spate of notices to faculty members who addressed students at the administration building, referred to as “Freedom Square”. The strike was also against the “arbitrary” adoption of UGC gazette on admission policy.

Read I JNU teachers hold send lecture series at Freedom Square

The notice sent on Thursday said that under the principal of “No Work, No Pay” teachers won’t be paid salary and allowances of that day. “Under the principal of ‘No Work No Pay’ such faculty members who had participated in the strike will not be given pay and allowances for the day of strike.

“It is proposed to take action against faculty members who participated in the strike on 17.01.2017 under the provision of FR 17 (a) along with all its attendant consequences,” the notice said.

Registrar Pramod Kumar told HT, “We have informed teachers about the rules in such cases. We will hear them and then decide.”

The university has asked teachers to inform them about their participation in the strike and said that faculty members will be given the opportunity to be heard before “further course of action” is decided.

“All faculty members who participated in the strike are requested to intimate in writing within 10 days about their participation. If no information is received from the faculty member in this regard, it will be presumed that he/she had not participated in the strike,” the registrar said.

Read I Where is Najeeb Ahmed? Delhi Police offers Rs 10 lakh for information

Teachers termed the notice as yet another attempt by the administration to threaten them. At least five teachers have received notices asking them to “follow the rules” and not address students at administration building.

“First they sent notices to us over addressing students. Now they are threatening us with salary cut. Teachers don’t fall under the Central Civil Service (CCS) rule which administration is citing,” said JNUTA president Ajay Patnaik.

The administration, however, says that Central government rules are applied in cases where the university does not have its own rules. While, another JNUTA member said the executive council has decided to form a committee to look into such issues, the registrar said, “Till the committee gives its recommendations, teachers will continue to be governed by the rule.”

Recently, the administration had put up a notice banning all protests within 20 metres of the building and asked students to take democratic protests beyond that area. The administration has also blocked parts of the “Freedom Square” with grilles to keep protesters at bay.

“Even in the past, teachers have made up for the loss of studies on account of strikes and agitations by taking extra classes. Most recent being the issue of both the winter and monsoon semesters last year,” said Vikas Bajpai, a faculty member at JNU.