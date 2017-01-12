Jung’s charges against Kejriwal are inspired by spy thrillers: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday hit out at former lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung over his remark that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may face “criminal charges” over irregularities found by the Shunglu Commission.

“Now that he (Jung) has enough time, he must be reading spy thrillers to say this,” AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey told reporters, adding that the Centre has numerous agencies under it to probe the allegations and it is free to do so.

In an interview to a news channel on Wednesday, Jung had said Kejriwal may face “criminal charges” over irregularities found by the Shunglu Commission in the decisions taken by the AAP government, alleging “nepotism and gross favouritism”.

In the interview, Jung had also said that the Shunglu committee had found irregularities in appointment of Satyendar Jain’s daughter Soumya Jain in mohalla clinic project and Nikunj Agarwal, a relative of Kejriwal’s wife, as Jain’s OSD without following due procedure.

“Within 2-3 weeks (of his appointment), he (Agarwal) was sent on a tour to China,” Jung had said.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, too, criticised Jung for making nepotism charges against him and the Delhi government. Jain said Jung was ‘lying’ openly and his allegations was an addition in the series of an ongoing attempt on to unnecessarily defame AAP ahead of Punjab polls.

Reacting to the case involving Nikunj Aggarwal, a relative of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Jain said Aggarwal was never sent on a trip to China as claimed by Jung.

“All his allegations are based on lies. His (Aggarwal’s) passport can be checked to see whether he went to China or not,” he said.

On charges of appointing his daughter as an advisor for Mohalla Clinics project, Jain said: “Saumya was working as a volunteer. She was not appointed at any post. She worked without any payment.”

Jung had alleged that Soumya took payment for the job but later returned it.

On appointments made by DCW chief Swati Maliwal, Jain said an expanded workforce was necessitated due to her redoubled efforts in taking up cases.

“This is all keeping the Punjab polls (on February 4) in mind and it seems he (Jung) is campaigning. He should lead a peaceful post-retirement life which he so wanted. Why is he creating nuisance,” he asked.

On Jung’s assertion that the Kejriwal government’s plan to set up a counter-IB like structure had rattled him, Jain said, “We had just created an anti-corruption helpline. He had deployed paramilitary in ACB scared of our drive against corruption.”

