Jung’s parting shot? CBI registers FIR against Delhi health minister Jain’s aide

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against an officer-on-special duty (OSD) in the Delhi health minister’s office in what is being seen as a parting shot by lieutenant-governor Najeeb Jung who resigned recently.

Jung, who was locked in a running feud with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s team, had before he quit this month called for an investigation into the appointment of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal as a doctor in a city hospital and his subsequent selection as an OSD to Jain.

The case was registered after the CBI received the complaint from the Delhi vigilance department, which reports to the L-G’s office. The case is likely to be another flashpoint between the Union and Delhi governments.

Besides Dr Aggarwal, the agency has named Anup Mohta, the director of Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya that first hired the doctor, and other unknown officials of the hospital as well as the Delhi government.

The issue has the potential to snowball into an Aam Aadmi Party-Bharatiya Janata Party slugfest, since the latter’s leader Vijender Gupta has alleged that Dr Nikunj Aggarwal is the son-in-law of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s sister-in-law.

Health minister Satyendra Jain was not available for comments but his aide said Dr Aggarwal was not an OSD to the minister now and he works with the health department.

The complaint sent to the CBI by Delhi government’s deputy secretary (vigilance) KS Meena alleged that Dr Aggarwal made a handwritten application on a plain paper for appointment in the hospital on August 6, 2015 and within four days, his appointment was approved without procedure being followed.

Since there was no post of SR available in the Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, Dr Nikunj Aggarwal was taken on the strength against the post of faculty (orthopaedics). Within days of appointment, Aggarwal’s services were requisitioned for appointment as OSD to minister of health.

“As per the Residency Scheme, resident doctors are engaged for working in hospitals, and not for other duties,” said the complaint.

The complaint also states that Dr Aggarwal was nominated for a training programme at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad on government expenses in contravention of the residency scheme.

The department of health and family welfare also sanctioned Dr Aggarwal’s expenses for a proposed visit to China as member of an official delegation, which the complaint said, was not as per the residency scheme.

The file relating to appointment of Dr Aggarwal was submitted by the health ministry to the L-G following directions from his office.