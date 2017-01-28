Juvenile, three others held for elderly woman’s murder in Delhi’s Trilokpuri

Three men were arrested and a juvenile apprehended for the murder of a 75-year-old woman in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Friday. The men are Harish (22), Deepak (23) and Ram (30).

Police said the victim, Amani Amal, was found dead by her relatives inside her house in block 22/01 of Trilokpuri on Friday morning. Her throat had been slit and her entire house ransacked.

The police registered a case and said it was a case of robbery and murder since the accused made off with the victim’s belongings.

“Prima facie, it was found to be a case of blind robbery and murder. A case was registered in the local police station. A team of police was formed and efforts were made to trace the accused,” said a senior police officer.

On a tip-off, Deepak was apprehended along with a juvenile. Some of the robbed articles and documents were recovered from their possession. Later, two more accused persons, Harish and Ram, were arrested.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they murdered the victim after she raised an alarm on spotting them stealing stuff. The men allegedly strangulated her and slit her throat.

Harish and Deepak live in Trilokpuri. Ram is a resident of Sangam Vihar.

“Deepak was involved in two cases of snatching and robbery earlier. Ram is involved in an attempt to murder case under Saket police station. Specific details are being collected and verified,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Omvir Singh.

Police have recovered jewellery, silver coins and currency coins worth Rs 8000 and some personal documents of the deceased from the possession of the men.

