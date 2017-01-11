Kejriwal may face criminal charges, says former Delhi L-G Jung

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal may face criminal charges if investigators corroborate the irregularities found by the three-member Shunglu Committee in the decisions taken by the AAP government, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung said on Wednesday.

In an interview to news channel India Today, Jung — who resigned last month as Delhi’s L-G — alleged several cases of “nepotism and gross favouritism” had been detected by the three-member committee. Jung also accused the chief minister of setting up a “secret unit” like a “counter IB” for suspected spying.

“There are cases that are being investigated. Should the cases come to fruition, chargesheets will be filed. And if courts find that there is substance in the chargesheets, then he (Kejriwal) will have a problem,” Jung said replying to a question, if the chief minister himself could face criminal charges.

The Delhi government refused to comment on the issue.

Jung shared a tumultuous relationship with the AAP government while serving as the L-G of Delhi. During his tenure, he was at loggerheads with the government over a host of issues, including administrative jurisdiction.

Jung said setting up of a ‘secret’ spying unit was one of the few cases that he had forwarded to the CBI, which has already filed an FIR in the matter. “No state government can set up a counter IB like this,” he said.

On the reasons behind his repeated confrontations with Kejriwal, Jung counted exuberance and inexperience behind the confrontational approach of the AAP government, besides the brute majority being a contributory factor.

“It was excitement to move at his own pace, when government has its own pace. I believe he is a young man in a hurry to perform. And perhaps with time it will get tempered,” Jung said.

Read more: Before going, Jung referred seven cases of Kejriwal govt to CBI

On the irregularities found in AAP government’s decisions by the Shungulu committee, Jung said the CBI is looking at seven to eight cases and “two or three more must be in the pipeline”.

“(New L-G) Anil Baijal will have a look at them. Another 10-12 are with the vigilance department. The CBI has registered FIRs in two to three cases and preliminary inquiry in another three-four cases is on,” he said.

Reacting to the complaints against Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, Jung said that the appointment of Nikunj Aggarwal as OSD to health minister Jain, smacks of “nepotism and gross favouritism”.

The AAP government had also appointed Jain’s daughter Saumya Jain as an “advisor” to its mohalla clinics project.

On both these issues and appointments made by DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, Jung said it amounted to “cheating, nepotism and favouritism”. FIRs have been registered in these cases, Jung said.

“Jain made an incorrect statement that she (Saumya) was not paid. Fact is she was paid but it was returned. FIR has also been registered in the case of Waqf board,” he said.

On his relationship with Kejriwal, Jung said he shared a ‘cordial’ relationship with the AAP leader on a personal level.