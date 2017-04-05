Kejriwal’s legal bills: Vijay Goel holds mohalla sabhas, BJP MLAs demand inquiry

Union minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday sought feedback from Old Delhi residents on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s attempts to have his legal bill footed from the government exchequer.

Goel, while addressing over a hundred people at Ghanta Ghar in Chandni Chowk, targeted Kejriwal for allegedly misusing public funds. He distributed a questionnaire to the gathering and asked them to answer two questions.

The first question was, ‘If the defamation case against Kejriwal is a personal suit, so can the CM pay the fees to his lawyer Ram Jethmalani from government exchequer?’

The second question was, ‘Is Kejriwal fooling people by making fake promises again and again?’

“We have approached at least 2,000 people from Chandni Chowk area. In coming days, party workers will hold such mohalla sabhas in rest of the city. The opinion collected will be handed over to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal,” said Goel.

Read more

“We want Delhiites to know why Kejriwal is wasting their money for his defence. He had made some objectionable statements about Arun Jaitley, who later filed a defamation case against Kejriwal. So why would Delhi tax payers’ money be spent on this? Ideally, he should pay the legal fees from his own pocket.” he said.

Goel said Kejriwal had earlier wasted Rs 97 crore from the government exchequer on advertising.

MLAs meet Baijal

The BJP on Wednesday urged lieutenant governor Anil Baijal to institute a time-bound inquiry into the Delhi government’s decision to use tax payers’ money to pay Rs 3.4 crore to noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, met Baijal along with other two BJP MLAs and submitted a memorandum demanding an inquiry.

The Rohini legislator alleged that the Delhi government had tried to “hide” details of its decision by specifically ordering its departments not to send the concerned files to the L-G office.

“Instead, they just sent a one page note to the L-G for post-facto approval,” Gupta said, adding that criminal proceedings be initiated against Kejriwal and others involved in what he alleged to be “criminal act of misusing public funds and the subverting constitutional procedure”.