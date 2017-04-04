Kejriwal to campaign for Rajouri Garden bypoll on Thursday

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for the party candidate, Harjeet Singh, in the crucial byelection for the Rajouri Garden assembly seat on Thursday.

The bypoll in this Sikh and Punjabi-dominated west Delhi assembly seat is scheduled for April 9, six days after polling for the municipal elections.

The bypoll was necessitated after AAP legislator Jarnail Singh quit from Delhi assembly to contest against Shiromani Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal in the Punjab assembly elections.

“The chief minister will be holding his first rally on April 6 in the assembly segment ever since the bypolls campaign began. He will address a gathering at a venue located on the margins of the Vishnu Garden and Khayala municipal wards,” said a senior AAP leader.

Besides pitching the party’s announcement of waiving house tax, sources said, the AAP national convenor is also likely to reiterate his allegations that the power and water departments will be taken away from the Delhi government if the BJP or Congress comes to power in the municipal corporations. Kejriwal made this allegation in his first ‘Jansabha’ (public meeting) at Burari last week.