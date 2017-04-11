Kirti Azad’s wife Poonam quits AAP, joins Congress

Five months after she joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Poonam Azad Jha, wife of suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad Jha, switched to the Congress party.

Besides her, AAP leaders Rajeev Mishra and Savita also joined the Congress in the presence of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken on Tuesday.

Announcing her joining, Maken said, “She has come with her friends from AAP. And we have given her a new responsibility in Congress. We want to assure her that we will keep on raising the issue of Purvanchal and Mithilanchal.”

“We hope she will become the voice of Purvanchal and Mithilanchal in Congress,” Maken said.

After serving as BJP’s spokesperson and vice-president of the Delhi unit of the party, Jha had in November quit the BJP and joined AAP.

Her husband was suspended from the BJP in 2015 on charges of breaching the party discipline after he had targeted finance minister Arun Jaitley on the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) issue.

Congress leaders to jog

As part of the party’s ‘Dilli Ki Baat, Dil Ke Saath’ programme, top leaders of the Congress party like Jairam Ramesh, Shri Shashi Taroor and Salman Khurshid will join the morning walkers in city parks to talk about the party’s plans for the improvement of the MCDs, like making the corporations financially self-reliant by raising their own resources, solid waste management, primary education and primary health.

Maken said a control room has been opened in the DPCC office which will co-ordinate the election campaigns of the senior leaders.

“We will talk about different issues like the problems of street vendors, education, environment, health and other issues affecting the people,” he said.

Former Union minister Shashi Taroor will visit the Jahanpanah city forest on Wednesday to talk to the morning walkers, while MP Jairam Ramesh will visit a park near Bhalaswa landfill on Thursday and a park near Gazipur landfill on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Pradesh South Indian Congress, under the leadership of Maken, condemned BJP leader Tarun Vijay’s remarks against the South Indian community and passed a resolution against him. Vijay had told a news channel last week that Indians cannot be called racist because they live with ‘black people’ from the southern states. He had later apologized for the remark.