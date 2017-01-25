L-G Anil Baijal’s fortnight meetings with Delhi police to focus on a theme

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has decided that his fortnightly meetings with Delhi Police on law and order situation in the city will now be based on a theme. Safety of women will be the theme for the review meeting likely next week. The L-G wants representatives of other departments also to attend the meeting.

“Till now, the review meetings were about crime statistics and action taken reports. But from now on, we will have a theme to discuss such as safety of women. Besides police officials, the meeting will be attended by representatives from agencies, including PWD, transport department and DDA.” a senior official in L-G Secretariat said.

Officials said role of other agencies becomes critical in such matters as identifying dark spots, installation of lights and CCTV cameras is done by land-owning agencies.

Officials said the L-G secretariat is also going to ask public to write in with their problems and any solutions that they may like to suggest. People can approach the L-G’s office through post or email sent to the addresses provided on Delhi government portal http://delhi.gov.in/.

