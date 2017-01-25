 L-G Anil Baijal’s fortnight meetings with Delhi police to focus on a theme | delhi | Hindustan Times
L-G Anil Baijal’s fortnight meetings with Delhi police to focus on a theme

delhi Updated: Jan 25, 2017 11:52 IST
Vishal Kant
Vishal Kant
Hindustan Times
Safety of women will be the theme for L-G Anil Baijal’s review meeting with the Delhi police likely next week.(PTI FILE)

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has decided that his fortnightly meetings with Delhi Police on law and order situation in the city will now be based on a theme. Safety of women will be the theme for the review meeting likely next week. The L-G wants representatives of other departments also to attend the meeting.

“Till now, the review meetings were about crime statistics and action taken reports. But from now on, we will have a theme to discuss such as safety of women. Besides police officials, the meeting will be attended by representatives from agencies, including PWD, transport department and DDA.” a senior official in L-G Secretariat said.

Officials said role of other agencies becomes critical in such matters as identifying dark spots, installation of lights and CCTV cameras is done by land-owning agencies.

Officials said the L-G secretariat is also going to ask public to write in with their problems and any solutions that they may like to suggest. People can approach the L-G’s office through post or email sent to the addresses provided on Delhi government portal http://delhi.gov.in/.

