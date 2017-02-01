L-G directs transport commissioner to come up with a ‘doable’ parking policy

Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has directed the city’s transport commissioner to come with a comprehensive parking policy that is ‘doable’.

The direction came after the L-G held a review meeting over parking issues which was attended by top officers dealing with the transport and traffic infrastructure in the city, besides the other stakeholders.

“For need based parking solutions, Commissioner (Transport) to evolve a doable comprehensive parking policy with traffic police, DDA, MCDs and PWD,” the L-G office tweeted after the meeting.

Parking is one of the major problems in the Capital where the number of registered vehicles has touched close to ten million.

Taking cognizance of the crisis, Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu recently said that the Centre is mulling to make amendments in the statutes in order to ensure that “no car or vehicle will be registered without adequate parking space availability certificate”.

“A report offering suggestions has to be submitted to the L-G in three weeks time. A review meeting on the issue will be taken by the end of this month,” an official, who attended the meeting, said.

This is the second time the L-G has taken a meeting on the matter. Officials said the aim is to finally draft a unified parking policy that would mandate contractors to charge fixed rate irrespective of which agency handles it.

In the policy, the parking fees would also be linked to pollution levels in the city. “There would be a scope to increase fees as and when pollution reaches alarming levels. Basically, peak hour pricing is being planned,” an official said.

The meeting was attended by Delhi chief secretary, transport commissioner, chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council, commissioners of three MCDs, PWD secretary, chief managing director of DTC besides special commissioner (traffic), official said.