L-G office complains about fake Twitter account in Anil Baijal’s name

The Delhi Police have received a complaint from the lieutenant governor’s office about several Twitter accounts in the name of the new appointee. Fake accounts in the name of L-G Anil Baijal surfaced on Sunday and Monday, after an account was created by the L-G House on Sunday.

Baijal’s real account garnered about 2,000 followers till Monday night.

A senior official at the L-G house said, “We received several complaints and alerts from the general public about some fake Twitter accounts. We have forwarded the matter to the Delhi Police.”

Police said they would look into allegations that the fake account users had posed as L-G Baijal and tagged other politicians, including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Many Twitter users communicated with the fake handles, assuming them to be the real L-G.

A tweet from a fake account read that Baijal’s predecessor left over 400 files without clearance. Police said two fake accounts have been closed since the matter was reported.

On Saturday, former home secretary Baijal joined as the 20th L-G of Delhi after Najeeb Jung resigned. Baijal told reporters on Saturday that he would work with the Delhi government to solve problems of women safety and pollution in Delhi.

Delhi police officers could not be reached for comments despite repeated phone calls.