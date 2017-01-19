Lights go off as PM Modi enters BJP office in Delhi for election meeting

It was an embarrassing moment for office bearers of the BJP when lights at the party office on Ashoka Road went off as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the premises on Thursday.

The PM had come for an important meeting to discuss the elections when power supply in parts of Central Delhi maintained by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) snapped at around 8:45 pm.

Apart from Ashoka Road, areas around Feroze Shah Road, Moti Bagh, Satya Marg and Rajendra Prasad Road were hit by power outages during the same period.

The 24-hour complaint centre received as many as 35 calls during the period.

“Power supply from the generation source itself had snapped. The issue was restored around 9:15 pm. We always have a back-up line ready, so our engineers activated the secondary supply line to source power from another source,” an NDMC official said.

The NDMC is responsible for power supply in its area.

Read: Meet Alok Verma, the new Central Bureau of Investigation director