Lost in confusion, BS-III vehicles sold up to March 31 yet to be registered in Delhi

Motor Licensing Officers (MLOs) across the Capital are in a fix over registering BS-III fuel compliant vehicles that were sold on or before March 31.

The problem officers are facing is regarding proof of the date of sale of vehicles that are primarily two-wheelers. Due to the confusion, MLOs have not registered any BS-III compliant vehicle between April 1 and April 7.

“Almost 60% transactions on sale of two-wheelers are done in cash. In such a case, it has become extremely difficult for us to verify the actual date of purchase of the vehicles as there is a possibility that dealers could make back-dated invoices,” said an MLO on condition of anonymity.

On the other hand, vehicles sold through electronic payment or financing schemes can be easily cleared as the transaction can be verified at multiple platforms.

With no yardstick to follow while issuing registrations to such vehicles, the transport department is going to write to the Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority (EPCA) seeking clarity on the issue.

Sales Tax payment delays registration

Nearly 1,000 BS-III fuel compliant vehicles sold in the last three days, including March 31, haven’t been registered by the state transport department.

Most of these vehicles are those sold by non-self registered dealers who cover 50% of the two-wheeler market share. “EPCA has allowed only those vehicles to be registered whose sales tax also has been paid by March 31. While self-registered dealers can easily pay the taxes online, others have to make the payment by visiting the motor licensing offices,” another MLO said.

The future of 994 two-wheelers and commercial vehicles is stuck in the limbo. Besides, there are also 20-25 self-registered dealers who are facing difficulty in getting their sold inventory registered as they claimed customers partly paid them through cash on March 31 and the remaining amount was paid later through e-payment modes.

On March 31, the EPCA observed that auto dealers were resorting to “fake sales” of BS-III models to circumvent the ban on their registration from April 1.

The issue came up during a meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed body involving officials of Delhi and NCR states and representatives of the auto industry.

“Dealers are selling BS-III vehicles to their relatives in bulk. Basically these fake sales are being done to ensure that they can be registered when they are resold to customers,” an EPCA member had said.

However, the state governments had assured the panel that circumventing the ban was difficult and that the existing registration mechanism was “nearly foolproof”.