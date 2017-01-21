 Man arrested after making ransom call to missing JNU student Najeeb’s family | delhi | Hindustan Times
Man arrested after making ransom call to missing JNU student Najeeb’s family

delhi Updated: Jan 21, 2017 23:49 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Highlight Story

The man was arrested from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh by a Crime Branch team and is being brought to Delhi on transit remand, a senior police official said.

A man who allegedly made a call to missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed’s relatives demanding Rs 20 lakh ransom for his release has been arrested today, police said.

The man had made a call to Najeeb’s relatives three days back. He was arrested from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh by a Crime Branch team and is being brought to Delhi on transit remand, a senior police official said.

Ahmed, an MSc Biotechnology student, went missing on October 15 after a scuffle allegedly with ABVP affiliated students at his hostel on the JNU campus.

