Man behind syringe murder planned to frame the woman he ‘loved’

Anish Yadav, who roped in a physiotherapist to inject the husband of the woman he loved with poison, had planned to frame her, if he would get caught.

Yadav and the woman were college mates and after consistent persuasion, she had started dating him. But after a rape case was lodged against Yadav at Dwarka in 2010, the woman’s family refused to accept the relationship. They also pointed out that Yadav had a volatile nature and was impulsive.

By his own admission, Yadav was so much in love with his college mate that he wanted to be with her at any cost. But he told Prem Singh — a physiotherapist who was paid ₹1.5 lakh for the job — that if he would get caught, he must tell the police that it was the man’s wife who had plotted to kill him.

Yadav told the police that he tried to contact her several times but she never came on the phone. He later came to know that she got married in July 2016 with Prem Kumar.

“He claimed he decided to kill her husband as he dreamed of her telling him that she was not happy with her marriage and would love to be back with him. In reality, Yadav never met or spoke to the woman after she got married,” a police source said.

The death cocktail The accused watched videos on YouTube and researched on internet to prepare the poison Anish Yadav (left) and Prem Singh MIDAZOLAM May cause severe breathing problems, especially when used for sedation in non-critical care settings

Respiratory depression and respiratory arrest could result in brain damage or death if not treated properly FORTWIN It’s active ingredient, Pentazocine, is a synthetically-prepared narcotic drug of the benzomorphan class of opioids. It is used to treat moderate to severe pain

Overdose may cause high blood pressure or high heart rate, increase cardiac work and cause respiratory depression PHENERGAN Used to treat allergy symptoms such as itching, runny nose, sneezing, itchy or watery eyes, hives, and itchy skin rashes. It is also used as a sedative to help the patient sleep

Twitching or uncontrollable movements of eyes, lips, tongue, face, arms, or legs, could be early signs of dangerous side effects The accused watched videos on YouTube and researched on internet to prepare the poison

The plan

It was Singh who suggested that they should kill Kumar by injecting poison in his body. Yadav agreed and the two planned the murder over six days. They anticipated what they would do, if they get caught.

“Yadav paid him ₹1.5 lakh for the job and told him that even if he gets caught he should name the woman. They left their mobile phones at home when they went to kill Kumar to avoid being traced,” a police officer said.

Preparation

Singh allegedly stole a bottle of Midazolam, an anesthetic, from AIIMS and went home to research how it could be made into a poisonous concoction. He then zeroed down on two more medicines- Fortwin and Phenergan- that he and Yadav, later bought from a chemist shop along with two masks and a syringe.

Singh also watched videos on the internet on how to inject anesthesia and the dosage enough to kill a person.

Execution

On the day of the incident both Singh and Yadav boarded the Metro and got down at RK Ashram Marg. Yadav then purchased wine from a shop and the two had a drink, reportedly celebrating the success of Yadav’s love life. Singh then headed to Kumar’s office to execute their plan. “Singh stabbed Kumar’s neck with the syringe. But he was caught by the passersby,” said a police officer.

Investigation and confession

As per their plan, Singh earlier tried to mislead the police by saying that Kumar’s wife had hired him to kill her husband but his phone chats and call details exposed his plan.

“Yadav had sent him Kumar’s photographs on his WhatsApp along with directions. The chat read ‘marne se pehle acche se photo dekh lena’. Also the two had shared several internet links during the planning of the murder and spoke to each other daily,” a police officer said.

“We we confronted him with these facts, he broke down and revealed that Yadav had hired him.”

HT tried to contact the woman but she has left for her husband’s native village for the last rites.