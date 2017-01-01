Man dies after smashing beer bottle on his head at south Delhi pub

A 30-year-old man from Punjab’s Ludhiana died under mysterious circumstances while partying with his friends at a pub in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas village during the New Year celebrations on Saturday night.

Police denied the possibility of any foul play behind the man’s death. They said the man died due to excessive bleeding after he allegedly smashed a beer bottle on his head. The victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a government hospital.

Chinmoy Biswal, additional DCP (south), said that the victim, identified as Deepak Tandon, had come to Delhi especially to celebrate the New Year with his three friends. They went to a pub at Hauz Khas village together on Saturday evening when the unfortunate incident took place.

Though the police did not find any CCTV camera footage related to the incident from the crime scene, they did got a mobile video recorded by someone from the crowd.

In the video, Tandon is seen bleeding from his head and some policemen are trying to make him sit inside a police patrol van, in which he was later taken to Safadarajng hospital. The video was later circulating on social media. Doctors told cops that Tandon had sustained deep cuts on the left side of his forehead.

Police said that an inquest under sections 174 of CrPC is being conducted and statements of his friends and other witnesses were being recorded. Tandon’s family members were informed about his death. He worked as a bouncer at marriages in Ludhiana occasionally, said police.