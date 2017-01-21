Man held for attempt-to-murder

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested an alleged criminal who was wanted in a firing and attempt-to-murder case registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station in the first week of December, 2015.

Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioner of police (crime), said that the arrested person was identified as Rakesh alias Raka, a resident of Dakshinpuri in south Delhi.

Yadav said that Raka was caught last week following information that he was wanted in case of attempt to murder and was continuously shifting his hideouts to avoid arrest. A specific information was received that he would come near CNG Pump, Sarai Kale Khan to meet his aides.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid by a team led by Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary and Raka was nabbed,” said Yadav.