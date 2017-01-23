22-yr-old man held in west Delhi for raping his teen sisters over last 9 months

A 22-year-old man was arrested from the national capital for allegedly sexually assaulting his two teenage sisters over the last nine months, police said on Monday.

The accused allegedly raped his 17-year-old sister for the first time in April, 2016, and molested his 13-year-old sibling around the same time. Since then he had been sexually abusing them.

The incident was reported from west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Sunday after the 13-year-old victim shared her ordeal with one of her friends, whose father works with an NGO.

The friend’s father approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

“We have registered a case of rape and molestation against the youth and have arrested him. He is being questioned. The investigation in the case is on,” DCP (West), Vijay Kumar, said.

At least four women were raped and nine harassed every day on an average between 2012 and 2015 in Delhi, according to data compiled by the Delhi Police on crimes against women released in 2016.

Read | What are the reasons for increasing rape cases in India?

In her complaint, the 13-year-old said their brother had threatened to throw the two sisters out of the house if they dared to complain.

The man worked as a cash collection agent with a transport company and is the sole breadwinner of the family. Their father passed away two years ago and their mother is a cancer patient, and had no inkling about her son’s misdemeanour.

The mother told police that the girls would often refuse to go to the school or tuition with their brother but they never shared any details with her.

She also told police that she often visited her brother’s home in Punjab for her cancer treatment, leaving her daughters at home with the son.

Read | In 99.3% rape cases, accused known to survivor: NCRB

The two victims will now record their statements before the magistrate under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, a police officer said.

The girls were earlier produced before the child welfare committee (CWC) that roped in an NGO to counsel them. “The CWC will now take the decision on whether they should be sent back to their mother or any rehabilitation centre,” the officer said.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

Also read | No let-up in number of rape cases against children in Delhi