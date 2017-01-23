Man held in west Delhi for raping, molesting his teenage sisters

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting his two minor sisters. The incident was reported from west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Sunday.

The man, police said, had been assaulting the girls for the past one year. The father of the girls passed away two years ago and their mother, who has cancer, is bedridden.

According to the police, he allegedly raped his 17-year-old sister in April last year and molested his 13-year-old sister around the same time. He allegedly sexually abused them whenever he got a chance.

“The mother had no idea about her son sexually abusing her daughters. She had given the 22-year-old the responsibility to take care of the two girls,” a police officer said.

Read more

When questioned, the mother told police that the girls would often refuse to go to the school or tuition with their brother but they never shared any details with her.

DCP West, Vijay Kumar, confirmed the incident. “We have registered a case of rape against the youth and have arrested him. He is being questioned. The investigation in the case is on,” he said.

The matter came to fore after the 13-year-old shared her ordeal with her friend, whose father works with an NGO. The friend’s father then approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Read more

In her complaint, the 13-year-old said that the brother terrorized her and her sister. She alleged that he would always look for an opportunity to touch them inappropriately, sometimes outside the house and mostly late at night when everyone was asleep. He allegedly even threatened to throw them out of the house if they dared to complain.

“Luckily, the girl shared the episode with her friend who convinced her to narrate it to her father assuring that he would help. The girl said that she did not know who to approach as the 22-year-old claimed to be the owner of the house and she thought that if she complained to her mother, she would not believe her. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the girls have been rescued. They will now record their statements before the magistrate under 164 CrPc,” an investigator said.

Read more